Australia Under-16 head coach Brad Maloney has named a 23-player squad to contest the 2024 ASEAN U16 Boys’ Championship to be held in Surakarta, Indonesia from 21 June–4 July, 2024

Australia have been drawn in Group C for the tournament, alongside Malaysia, Thailand and Timor-Leste and will play all their fixtures out of Sriwedari Stadium.

The 2024 edition of the championship – which is also contested at U19 level – will be Australia’s ninth appearance, having previously won the tournament in 2008 and 2016.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/subway-joeys-squad-asean-u-16-boys-championship-confirmed

