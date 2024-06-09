Sanvinest Khanh Hoa and Sahako failed to pick up the full points when they were held by their respective opponents in match day 5 of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2024.

Sanvinest could not overcome some resolute defending on the part of Saigon Titans Ho Chi Minh City when they were restrained 1-1.

It was Saigon Titans who went ahead in the 12th minute through Nguyen Tien Hung before Sanvinest Khanh Hoa replied with the equaliser off Pham Thanh Son’s 33rd minute effort.

In the meantime, last year’s runners-up Sahako were held to a 3-3 draw by Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City.

Sahako had taken just a 1-0 lead at the break with the only goal in the first half coming off Chu Van Tien in the 16th minute.

The floodgates opened into the second half when Tan Hiep Hung HCMC equalised through Luu Thanh Hy in the 29th minute before Sahako then went ahead again in the 35th minute through Lam Tan Phat.

Two quick goals from Hoang Hung Lake and Ho Duy Hai in the 36th minute of play put Tan Hiep Hung HCMC 3-2 in front.

However, Sahako did not lose focus when Huynh Mi Woen slammed in the late equaliser with seconds left on the clock for both teams to share the spoils.

