A second-half surge saw Japan ease 5-1 past Australia in their AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Uzbekistan 2024 semi-final at the JAR Stadium.

Peta Trimis cancelled out Hiromi Yoneta’s opener before Japan came back fighting through strikes from Uno Shiragaki, Maya Hijikata and Chinari Sasai with Naomi Chinnama scoring an own goal as the defending champions set up a showdown with DPR Korea on Saturday.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup/news/s-final_japan_turn_on_the_power_against_australia.html

