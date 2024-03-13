With two tough matches against Iraq coming up in Group F, Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Philippines will be out to ‘steal some points’ as they attempt to put their campaign back on track.

The Philippines are now third in Group F following their defeat to Vietnam and then a draw to Indonesia. Both matches were played at home at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Newly-appointed head coach Tom Saintfiet realised too well the task at hand against group leaders Iraq who are perfect with six points after two matches.

“We have a well-balanced group,” said Saintfiet.

“We have a good team to face Iraq, but we need to play professionally and try to steal some points. We have both experienced and young in the mix. We must look at players who can do the job and who we think could be ready for this task in every position.”

The Philippines will take on Iraq away in Basra on 21 March 2024 before the return tie in Manila five days later.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL TEAM – TRAINING SQUAD

Patrick Deyto – Goalkeeper – Chonburi FC (Thailand) Neil Etheridge – Goalkeeper – Birmingham City FC (England) Kevin Ray Hansen – Goalkeeper – Persib Bandung (Indonesia) Amani Aguinaldo – Defender – Trat FC (Thailand) Pocholo Bugas – Defender – Angkor Tiger (Cambodia) Marco Casambre – Defender – Kaya FC-Iloilo Jesse Curran – Defender – Ratchaburi FC (Thailand) Simen Lyngbo – Defender – Persik Kediri (Indonesia) Jesper Nyholm – Defender – Perak (Malaysia) Christian Rontini – Persija Tangerang (Indonesia) Daisuke Sato – Davao Aguilas UMak FC Jefferson Tabinas – Defender – Buriram United (Thailand) Paul Tabinas – Defender – Vukovar 1991 (Croatia) Justin Baas – Midfielder – Unattached Matthew Baldisimo – Midfielder – York United (Canada) Michael Baldisimo – Midfielder – San Jose Earthquakes (USA) Kevin Ingreso – Midfielder – Unattached Oskari Kekkonen – Midfielder – Lamphun Warriors (Thailand) Mike Ott – Midfielder – Midfielder – Barito Putera (Indonesia) Jose Elmer Porteria – Midfielder – Dewa United (Indonesia) Santiago Rublico – Midfielder Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mark Swainston – Midfielder – Kaya FC-Iloilo Andres Aldeguer – Forward – Central Connecticut University (USA) Jeremiah Borlongan – Forward – Dynamic Herb Cebu FC Javier Gayoso – Forward – Kaya FC-Iloilo Theo Libarnes – Forward – Far Eastern University Patrick Reichelt – Forward – Kuala Lumpur City FC (Malaysia) Chima Uzoka – Forward – Dynamic Herb Cebu FC

