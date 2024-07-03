K.Joshua from Kolej Sultan Abdul Hamid swept to the double win in the Kedah leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship 2024 when he won both the Boys’ Under-15 Singles and Doubles in the final that was held at the Kedah BA Hall.

In the final of the U15 Boys’ Singles, Joshua overcame the challenge of Tan Kean Wei 21-18, 21-15 while in the Boys’ U15 Doubles, alongside Chong Lee Qian beat Lee Kai Xun-Tan Weng Tat 21-19, 22-20.

In the meantime, Danial Mukhriz Mohd Musa from SMK Kota Kemuning in Shah Alam won the newly introduced division of the Boys’ U11 Singles when he beat Muhammad Faris Mohd Faiz SK Taman Rakyat 21-15, 21-15.

The final of the Girls’ U11 Singles saw twin sisters battling it out which eventually saw E Xingnee emerging victorious over E Xingnian 21-15, 18-21, 21-16.

