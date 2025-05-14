WorldSBK and Autodrom Most are delighted to announce the extension of their partnership, securing the Czech venue’s place on the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship calendar for an additional five years, up to and including the 2030 season.

Since joining the WorldSBK calendar in 2021, Autodrom Most has quickly become a firm favourite among fans, consistently delivering thrilling races and recording impressive attendance figures. The 2024 edition saw a record-breaking audience of almost 60,000 spectators, making it the second most attended event of the season, reflecting its growing popularity and successful integration into the WorldSBK championship.

Significant improvements have consistently been made to enhance both the track and its facilities, ensuring it meets the highest standards required by WorldSBK. Recent developments include extensive track resurfacing, upgraded safety features, advanced camera systems utilising artificial intelligence, and ongoing enhancements to the circuit’s infrastructure.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director, commented: “We are very pleased to confirm Autodrom Most’s place on the WorldSBK calendar for the next five years. The circuit has rapidly established itself as one of our standout events, with remarkable attendance figures and enthusiastic fan engagement. The continuous investment in track safety, infrastructure, and overall event experience showcases the circuit’s commitment to our standards. We look forward to many more exciting moments at Autodrom Most, further strengthening the presence of WorldSBK in Czechia.“

Josef Zajíček, member of the organising association AMK Most and CEO of Autodrom Most, stated: “I am glad that this cooperation is successful and continues to develop in a very positive direction. This is a key race weekend for the Autodrom Most, which attracts thousands of fans to Czechia every year. It contributes significantly not only to the visibility of our circuit, but also to the international reputation of Czechia. The Championship is very open to the fans and thanks to the access to the paddock they have the opportunity to see and experience world motorsport up close like nowhere else – this is something that makes WorldSBK truly special. We are therefore very pleased to have agreed with the promoter to extend our partnership until 2030.“

Like this: Like Loading...