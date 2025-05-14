The Maglia Rosa Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has won Stage 5 of the 108th Giro d’Italia, the 151km long Ceglie Messapica-Matera, ahead of Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) and Thomas Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) – 151km in 3h27’31”, av speed 43.659 km/h

2 – Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) s.t.

3 – Thomas Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

2 – Primož Roglič (Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe) at 17″

3 – Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) at 24″

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are produced and designed by CASTELLI.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by IUMAN – Intimissimi Uomo – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA Italian Trade Agency – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/2000, sponsored by Conad – Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Mads Pedersen said: “I wasn’t sure at all if I had won. It was incredibly hard in the last 20km. I suffered a lot. This was a really tough one. Over the top of the last climb I was a bit behind. I was still in the group fighting for the win. But I had a very hard time there. I used a lot of energy to move back onto Vacek’s wheel. Luckily I had enough for the last sprint. Three wins in five stages and winning with the Maglia Rosa is insane. It’s way more than I have ever dreamt of. What a Giro we have and what a team I have around me. Tomorrow it’s Naples, I’ve won there before. Every day we try to win as much as possible. We’ll try again tomorrow”. – www.giroditalia.it

