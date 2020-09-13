Ayeyawady United have taken the lead at the top of the MPT Myanmar National League 2020 as the battle heats up heading into the last five matches of the season.

With Hantharwady having been in control of the league over the last few weeks, Ayeyawady showed that they are serious about winning the title for the first time ever following their thumping 5-0 win over struggling Ispe FC.

Aung Tin Vin carved open the lead after 12 minutes as Ayeyawady never looked back to pile on the goals through Than Htet Aung (22nd), Zaw Thiha (45th), Tun Win Naing (52nd) and Tin Win Aung (68th).

The win gave Ayeyawady 33 points from 13 matches played – the same with Hantharwady but with the former having slightly better goal difference.

Hantharwady ran out big winners last night when they thrashed Sagaing 4-0 – off goals from Myo Zaw Oo (9th and 61st minute), Donald Bissa (32nd) and Emeka Ndubuisi (34th minute).

In the meantime, defending champions Shan United still kept pace of the leaders – four points behind on fourth.

And last night, they walked away 5-2 winners over Magwe, with a hattrick from Zin Min Tun (11th, 14th and 46th), David Htan (58th) and Keith Nah (83rd).

RESULTS

Yadanarbon beat Rakhine United 3-1

Shan United beat Magwe 5-2

Hantharwady beat Sagaing United 4-0

Yangon United beat Southern Myanmar 3-0

Ayeyawady beat Ispe FC 5-0

