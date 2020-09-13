Johor Darul Ta’zim have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Malaysia Super League 2020 following their close 1-0 win over Terengganu on Friday.

Other than the fact that they managed to collect the full points playing on the road, the only goal of the game also came early in the fifth minute through Terengganu-born Safawi Rasid.

The win has given JDT 19 points from seven matches played.

And with just four more games to go to the end of the season – the current MSL 2020 being cut to just one-round league format due to COVID-19 – the Southern Tigers should not face many problems in wrapping up their seventh title in a row.

On second is Kedah who also picked up the full points on the road with a close 2-1 win over Felda United in Jengka.

Striker Syahmi Zamri gave Felda the lead at the end of an exhilarating first half as the visiting Northerners then replied with through Tchetche Kipre in the 48th minute and then Muhammad Hadin Azman in the 66th minute.

RESULTS

JDT beat Terengganu FC 1-0

Selangor drew with Melaka United 1-1

Perak beat UiTM 1-0

PJ City FC drew with Sabah 1-1

Pahang beat PDRM 2-1

Kedah beat Felda United 2-1

