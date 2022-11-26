Azzurri, Stallion share points; Kaya goes second

Kaya FC-Iloilo found themselves in second place beating the University of the Philippines 1-0 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Shelah Cadag’s 35th-minute strike sealed the deal for Kaya, which moved into second with the win. Mea Bernal’s long ball caught the UP defense off guard, allowing the forward to slot it home for the match winner.

UP suffered its first loss of the season and went down to third place with ten points. Kaya, which saw the debuts of national team players Inna Palacios and Hali Long, are now in second place behind leaders Far Eastern University.

