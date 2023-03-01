A solitary strike from Baiq Arniatun gave the Indonesia women’s national team a memorable 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the friendly that was played at the Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

After several near misses, Indonesia finally found the back of the net when Baiq made good on the long ball in from Carla Brio as she ran past the Saudi backline to score over the goalkeeper.

In the first friendly that was played a few days earlier at the same venue, Indonesia had battled Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw.

