The FA of Singapore (FAS) have announced Karim Bencherifa as the new head coach of the Singapore women’s national team from 1 March 2023.

Bencherifa was selected from numerous applicants, which included both locals and foreigners, and has committed himself to a two-year contract. The Moroccan will pick up the reins from previous head coach Stephen Ng, who stepped down late last year.

Bencherifa boasts an impressive track record, having held various coaching positions in nine countries, (Morocco, Malta, USA, Brunei, Malaysia, Yemen, India, Guinea) including Singapore.

Fans of the then S-League would be familiar with his success with Woodlands Wellington when he was nominated for Coach of the Year in 2005.

He brought the Northern Rams, who had only won one in five games thus far, to a respectable third-placed league finish and narrowly lost out in the Singapore Cup final against Home United (now known as Lion City Sailors).

He had also briefly coached Tanjong Pagar United and 2014 S.League champions Warriors FC in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

