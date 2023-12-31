Former BRI Liga 1 champions Bali United are looking to play at least two friendlies this month as they look to maintain focus for the league resumption in February 2024.

With the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 currently on a break due to the Indonesia national team’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Bali United are looking to restart training on 9 January 2024 at their Training Centre Bali United, Pantai Purnama, Gianyar.

With their next match in the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 against Persik Kediri on 5 February 2024, the islanders have less than a month to tweak the squad that is currently second at the standings.

“We are looking at playing two friendlies before the match against Persik Kediri,” said Bali United head coach Stefano Cugurra.

“I believe that every team will be starting to prepare early before the start of the league next month.”

