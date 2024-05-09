Xander Schauffele is set to tee it up alongside home favourite Robert MacIntyre and rising star Tom Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open, with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets



The trio bring further star power to the world-class field assembling at the Renaissance Club from July 10-14, which includes defending champion Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup players Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, and Justin Thomas.



World Number Four Schauffele sealed his maiden Rolex Series title with a gritty level par final round of 70 in East Lothian in 2022 as he became the first player to win an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR outside of the Majors and World Golf Championships.



The 2020 Olympic Gold Medal winner, who has seven top ten finishes to his name this season, is looking forward to returning to the scene of his first win in Scotland in the week before The 152nd Open at Royal Troon. The 30-year-old is preparing for a huge summer in Europe as he looks ahead to defending his gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympics Games in early August.



He said: “I’m looking forward to coming back to the Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open. Winning in Scotland a couple years ago was amazing, there is so much history to the game in this country and the fans really got behind me, so it was a very special moment in my career.



“I’m hopeful of representing Team USA once again at the Olympics Games in Paris. I’m in a good position to qualify and if all goes to plan, the Genesis Scottish Open will be key in making sure my golf game is right up there to compete against the best players in the world.”



MacIntyre will once again lead the Scottish charge, with the 27-year-old making his sixth consecutive appearance in his home open this summer. The two-time DP World Tour winner will join his European Ryder Cup teammates in the field following his debut at golf’s greatest team event at Marco Simone Golf Club last September where he contributed a total of 2.5 points and was undefeated in Rome.



The Oban native finished second last year to McIlroy and will once again be vying to become the first Scot to win the event since Colin Montgomerie in 1999. He said: “Last year was incredible and heartbreaking at the same time – I’ll never forget it. The reception from the fans on 18, the chance of winning my national open, this is the reason I play this sport.



“I want to play the Genesis Scottish Open for the rest of my life. I have dreamed of winning this event since I was a kid, so I will always give my best and I can’t wait to come back to play in front of the home crowds. It’s always a highlight of my summer and I look forward to trying to get my hands on that trophy in what is a massive year.”



For 21-year-old Kim it will be his third appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, after impressing with a third-place finish in Scotland in 2022, followed by a tied six finish at the same event in 2023.



The World Number 23 and Seoul native, who has won in the past two PGA TOUR seasons, said: “The Genesis Scottish Open has so much history and I’ve loved playing at the Renaissance Club the last couple of years. I’ve had some good results, and it sets me up nicely the week before The Open, so I’m excited to spend a couple of weeks in Scotland this July.”



The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2024 schedule, with the Genesis Scottish Open following February’s Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club.



The tournament benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

