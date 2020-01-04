The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has come down hard to check the slide in Malaysian badminton, giving seven players the chop for failing to achieve their KPI when it came under review at the end of last month.

The most shocking was the exit of World No 19 men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia’s second-ranked pair after Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

BAM secretary Datuk Kenny Goh, it as a “hard decision” it had to be taken for Malaysian badminton to move forward under Project 24 with the Paris Olympics in mind and also the Thomas Cup.

Others who were shown the door were men’s singles Soong Joo ven, Tan Jia Wei and Muhammad Ziyad Md Tah and women’s doubles Lim Peiy Yee-Lim Chiew Sien.

All seven will remain in the national squad under the end of this month (Jan 31).

The BAM is taking a hard stand on the current squad and there will be another review for the Project 24 squad at the end of April.

“There is a milestone to be achieved in our strategic planning for Project 24. All players in the BAM stable have contributed a lot to BAM and the country and they gave their best.

“We had to look at the overall performance and gave them the opportunities. It was a hard decision. I wish to make it clear that the door is not completely closed. We will give them opportunities”again if they can prove their worth.

“They will not be forgotten. We want to be serious in moving forward. After setting the KPI there are criteria to be achieved in their performance,” said Kenny who thanked the players for their contributions.

Meanwhile, Kenny added that the BAM is also restructuring its junior squad and looking for more coaches.

“The women’s singles and doubles departments have improved but still not there yet.” RIZAL ABDULLAH