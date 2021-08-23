Justin Hoh was among the seeded players who lived up to expectations and secure victory in his opening singles Group A match in the Internal Junior Ranking competition which began at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here today.

Justin, the top seed stumbled in the opening set but charged back to defeat Chia Jeng Hon 11-21, 21-11, 21-13. In other Group A matches, Eogene Ewe Eon had a great start too when he won his tie against V. Poopathi 23-21, 21-18 while Ong Zhen Yi slipped past Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif 21-15, 16-21, 21-19.

In Group B, Anson Cheong downed Lok Hong Quan 21-19, 21-16 as Rex Hooi Shao Herng laboured past Jan Jireh Lee 21-13, 10-21, 21-16. In the other match of the group, Muhd Adam Shaz worked hard to overcome Dylan Ooi 14-21, 22-20, 21-13.

Meanwhile, singles player Siti Nurshuhaini Azman snatched an opening Group A win after defeating Joanne Ng May Wing 21-12, 21-19. Following in her footsteps today was Tan Zhing Yi who faced stiff opposition from Loh Zhi Wei before winning 19-21, 21-14, 21-16. Ong Xin Yee meanwhile defeated Chan Wen Tse 23-21, 21-16.

In Group B, Carmen Ting, Siti Zulaikha Muhd Azmi dan Lim Yi Wei all recorded opening wins on the first day of the competition.

RESULTS

Boys Singles

Group A

Ong Zhen Yi bt Muhammad Fazriq 21-15 16-21 21-19

Eogene Ewe Eon bt V Poopathi 23-21 21-18

Justin Hoh bt Chia Jeng Hon 11-21 21-11 21-13

Group B

Rex Hooi Shao Herng bt Jan Jireh Lee 21-13 10-21 21-16

Anson Cheong bt Lok Hong Quan 21-19 21-16

Muhammad Adam Shaz bt Dylan Ooi 14-21 22-20 21-13

Group C

Aaron Tai bt Muhammad Faiq 22-24 25-23 23-21

Lee Yen Wei bt Kang Khai Xing Walkover

Kong Teck Joon bt Yeow Chun Cher 21-14 21-23 21-19

Girls Singles

Group A

Tan Zhing Yi bt Loh Zhi Wei 19-21 21-14 21-16

Ong Xin Yee bt Chan Wen Tse 23-21 21-16

Siti Nurshuhaini bt Joanne Ng May Yin 21-12 21-19

Group B

Siti Zulaikha bt Oo Shan Zi 21-18 25-23

Lim Yi Wei bt Lai Ting Cen21-18 21-12

Carmen Ting bt Adiyna Anuar 21-14 21-15

Group C

Tan Zhing Hui bt Ng Wen Xi 21-19 21-15

Noraqilah Maisarah bt Christine Lam 21-18 24-22

Chong Jie Yu bt Yeap Phoi Lin 21-12 21-7

