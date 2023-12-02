In the pre-match conference the previous day, Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun expressed strong optimism about winning against Singapore at home.

She and her team promptly turned those words into action, securing a convincing 3-0 victory and putting to rest the haunting 2017 defeat with the same scoreline.

Right from the opening whistle, the Bengal Tigresses launched into a goal-hunting frenzy, showcasing an intensely aggressive approach.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...