It seems there is no stopping Ho Chi Minh City I as they stayed on top of the National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2023 following their close 1-0 win over Phong Phu Ha Nam on the sixth matchday earlier today.

In the match that was played at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre, a determined Phong Phu Ha Nam were eager to deliver the first loss for the defending champions.

But HCMC I were just too focussed as they duly opened the lead in the 19th minute when international Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy slammed home for them to stay top and undefeated in the standings.

In the meantime, Hanoi I’s defeat at the hands of Than KSVN previously saw them going all out against a struggling Son La FC to emerge 4-1 winners.

Bien Thi Hang gave Hanoi I the lead with a rifling finish just five minutes into the game as Hai Linh then converted from the spot to double the advantage in the 20th minute.

Son La then pulled a goal back early in the second half before Hanoi I finished things with Thanh Thao’s brace (85th and 90th minute) for the win.

In the other matches, Than KSVN ran out 1-0 winners over Hanoi II as Thai Nguyen T&T beat Ho Chi Minh City II, 2-0.

