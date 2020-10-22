Beerlao has stepped up as the official partner of the 45th Lao National Day Football Championship.

Lao National Day falls on 2 December annually.

Towards that, the Lao Football Federation (LFF) alongside Beerlao held a press conference to announce the partnership that was attended by Viphet Sihachakr, LFF President; Ms. Kanya Keomany, LFF General Secretary; Henrik Andersen Managing Director of Lao Brewery Co., Ltd.; Sounthone Sirisack Deputy Managing Director of Lao Brewery Co., Ltd. and Chansamone Phongchantha, Category Marketing Director of Lao Brewery Co., Ltd.

“Beerlao had always supported Lao football for decades. The purpose of this competition is firstly, to create awareness that Lao National Day is an important and meaningful day for all Lao people and this year we are celebrating our 45th anniversary,” said Viphet.

“Secondly, LFF’s mission is to open doors for more football players, coaches throughout the country the opportunity to showcase their football talents and to compete as well as to develop local football which is the crucial part of LFF strategic plan.”

The competition will be held on 6-21 November 2020 in Vientiane.

All 18 provinces will compete in the men’s division while 8 provinces will take part in women’s football.

The venues for men’s football will be at the National Stadium Km16 (Main Stadium), Stadium Km16 (Training), NUOL Stadium and Army Stadium Km5.

Women’s football will be played at the LFF Technical Centre in Houayhong.

The champions of both the men and women’s division will receive 100 million kip (USD 11,000) each while the runners-up teams will take home 40 million kip (USD 4,300).

Like this: Like Loading...