The second two friendlies between Bangladesh and Singapore for the FIFA December international window saw the Lionesses humbled in an 8-0 defeat to the 142nd-ranked Bengal Tigresses.

The loss came on the heels of Singapore’s prior loss, 3-0, last Friday.

Head Coach Karim Bencherifa implemented a complete shift from Friday’s defensive strategies to an attacking stance, including the inclusion of Dortmund striker Danelle Tan, who was a substitute in the first match and has now earned her 21st cap for the country, along with Sarah Zu’risqha on the left and Syazwani Ruzi on the right.

