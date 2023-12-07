Visakha FC have ended the contract of Simon McMenemy as the head coach of the club.

“Our club has officially terminated the contract of Simon McMenemy after an agreement was reached between the two parties,” stated Visakha FC.

“On behalf of the Visakha Football Family, thank you Simon for your hard work in leading the team in the past, and wish you the best of luck and more success in your future career.”

McMenemy was appointed head coach of Visakha in January of this year.

The team is currently ranked third in the Cambodian Premier League 2023/24 with 23 points – eight points behind league leader Svay Rieng Preah Khan Reach.

