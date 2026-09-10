Teams have landed in Hong Kong ahead of the opening round of the three-week WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric at the Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground.

Excitement is mounting as Fiji, Hong Kong China, the Netherlands, Samoa, Spain and Brazil prepare to go head-to-head in the three-week WXV Global Series Challenger 2026 tournament at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground in Hong Kong.

The Challenger tournament – part of the evolving WXV Global Series presented by Mitsubishi Electric – will be played across three rounds, with a triple-header of games on each match day.

Fans will be able to enjoy nine international matches across the three weekends.

Spain take on Fiji on 13 September to kick-off the tournament before Hong Kong China take on Brazil and the Netherlands face Samoa at the same venue.

Samoa will then take on Spain, and Fiji will face Hong Kong China, while Brazil meet the Netherlands on 19 September.

The WXV Global Series Challenger 2026 then rounds off with Fiji v Netherlands, Hong Kong China v Samoa and Spain v Brazil on 26 September.

“It is massive for us and our women’s programme. Playing this global event at Kai Tak is just unreal and it is always nice to play on home soil,” Hong Kong China’s Fung Hoi Ching said while enjoying an Aqua Luna boat trip around Hong Kong’s iconic harbour.

“We really hope that we can inspire our next generation to just pick up a rugby ball. Dream big, because there is a chance for them to represent Hong Kong China on the world stage one day.”

Fijiana captain Kolora Lomani, meanwhile, looked ahead to their mouthwatering opener against Spain. “We played against Spain in Dubai in the last WXV,” she said. “They’re very physical and a strong team. We’re really excited for the challenge.”

The centrally hosted WXV Global Series Challenger is part of the WXV Global Series calendar, as a new two-tier format means more competitive matches for fans to enjoy at the grounds and on television in the lead-up to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029.

And that is the ultimate goal for the six teams in Hong Kong this month. Five places at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 are already taken.

First-time hosts Australia, as well as the top four sides from the last tournament – champions England, Canada, New Zealand, and France – are assured of their places, leaving 13 teams to vie for 11 places.

Eight of those remaining places will be filled through 2027 regional competitions, while the two best non-qualified teams, according to World Rugby Women’s Rankings at the end of the 2027 international window, will also qualify, leaving the final place to be decided at the WXV Global Series Challenger 2028.

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