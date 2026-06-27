The Championship leader was back to the top of the timesheets and in control on day one of action.

Red-hot. Scorching. And the weather’s pretty warm too. MotoGP’s opening day at Assen saw Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) respond from his Czech GP in the best way possible, taking P1 and leading the charge into the rest of the weekend. Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) followed him home for second on Friday whilst a late lap from Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) saw him clinch P3.

In uncharacteristically scorching hot weather, MotoGP’s hour-long Practice session fired up. There was early drama for Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), with the 2025 runner-up crashing slowly at Turn 5. He was all OK and remounted before getting back out on track.

Meanwhile, at the head of the field, Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was carrying on his strong form from the Czech Republic and leading the way with Championship leader Bezzecchi in second.

As the session continued on, there were improvements as we got into the second half. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) had briefly got into the all-important top ten whilst Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR), Pedro Acosta and Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) all had provisional spots going into the final 15 minutes.

‘The Beast’ wasn’t happy though when he encountered Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) slow on the racing line through Turn 12. Meanwhile, at the front, Bezzecchi was now in P1 as we entered crunch time in the session.

INCIDENTS LATE ON: Aldeguer, Martin and Alex Marquez all fall

Yellow flags were out at Turns 11 and 12 a short while later for Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), who crashed at the same corner as last year and whilst it was initially softer, he tumbled through the gravel trap and taken to the medical centre. Into the final ten minutes, it was all still to play for and there were big names needing lap times, including Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) who was stuck in P17.

However, there wasn’t time for improvements as yellow flags came out once again, this time for a fast crash for Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) at Turn 12. A moment on corner entry, the bobble unsettled him and he tucked the front, thankfully able to walk away.

Then, a highside for Alex Marquez at Turn 11, the second crash of his day and resulting in a red flag with three minutes on the clock. The #73 was able to walk away but his session was done and he’s got a place in Q2 too in P10 and thankfully, he didn’t sustain any fractures. He’ll be reviewed before FP2 kicks off tomorrow!

The session restarted and having been outside the top ten, both Bagnaia and Bastianini were able to elevate themselves into Q2 places. Nobody could lay a glove on Bezzecchi though as he led both sessions on Friday and is the rider to beat going into Saturday.

Raul Fernandez was second after a strong lap from him prior to the red flag, whilst Acosta improved to go third with his final lap of the session. Ogura came home in fourth ahead of a rallying Bagnaia, with Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) in P6. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) made it three Ducatis in a row in seventh, ahead of Bastianini, Martin and Alex Marquez.

INTO Q1: centre-stage acts

Forced into Q1, Morbidelli missed out by just 0.026s whilst other headlining names down field include Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) – who was top Honda in Practice – in 12th and Moreira in 13th. Aldeguer didn’t head back out and could only manage 14th, whilst the fastest Yamaha was Quartararo one place further back.

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