Tomas Slavik performs during the Red Bull Cerro Abajo in Genova, Italy on August 24, 2025. // Gabriele Seghizzi / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202508240710 // Usage for editorial use only //

The steep, technical streets of the Italian city once again host a decisive stop in Red Bull Cerro Abajo’s 2025–26 season. Watch Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo live at 5.20PM CEST on Red Bull TV.

Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo returns to Italy for its third consecutive year, once again turning the historic port city into the flagship European stop of the world’s premier urban downhill series. Set in the heart of Genova’s old town, the race is defined less by a simple route than by the city itself: steep stairways, narrow caruggi, tight corners, abrupt surface changes, and the constant rise and drop of a course built into the fabric of the streets.

Here is all you need to know:

The 2.2-kilometre track drops 279 metres from Monte Peralto to Largo della Zecca, creating a high-speed test that rewards precision, commitment, and the ability to read the city in real time. With qualifying on Saturday and finals on Sunday, riders face one of the most demanding urban downhill tracks in the series — a course where mistakes are punished quickly and flow is never guaranteed.

Genova is not just the backdrop to Red Bull Cerro Abajo; it is part of the challenge. Ancient architecture, natural obstacles, man-made features, and the compact layout of the old city combine to make this race instantly recognisable and uniquely unpredictable, with every sector demanding total focus.

This year’s event arrives at a crucial point in the 2025–26 season, as Genova becomes the second-last stop before the championship finale in Stuttgart, Germany. The final round will crown the overall champion and marks a historic moment for the series, with Stuttgart hosting the first-ever championship showdown on a new European stage.

The women’s progression session adds another important layer to the weekend, offering a first look at the next step in the series’ evolution. In Genova, the progression continues, giving female riders the chance to ride, test the course, and help shape the future of Red Bull Cerro Abajo.

Among the top contenders in Genova are defending event winner Roger Vieira, Johannes Fischbach, Adrien Loron, Gabriel Giovannini, Jeronimo Paez, Alex Marín, Felipe Agurto, Pedro Ferreira, Gonzalo Gajdosech, and local favourite Lucas Vega.

Like this: Like Loading...