BG Pathum have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the 2020/21 Toyota Thai League 1 following their convincing 2-0 away win over Police Tero on the weekend.

Teerasil Dangda made his debut with a smashing start early in the 16th minute as Chatree Chimtalay then nailed the second goal for Pathum eight minutes to the end.

The win saw Pathum strengthening their position at the top of the table with 47 points from 17 matches played – seven ahead of second-placed Port FC.

And Port were also on the winning trail this week when they edged Sukothai FC 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming off Yannick Boli right at the very end.

On third is Buriram United, who have slowly crept up the standings with their fifth win on a trot, and where this week they whitewashed Ratchaburi FC 3-0.

Samuel gave Buriram the opener after 19 minutes as Myanmar international Aung Thu (66th minute) and Ratthanakorn Maikami (75th) added further goals for the win.

In spite of the win, Buriram’s 29 points from 17 matches played are still way below second-placed Port (40 points) and leaders BG Pathum (47 points).

On the other hand, Trat FC and Rayong FC are still propping the Thai League 1 standings where after 17 matches, they have only collected 10 points and are 15th and 16th respectively.

2020/21 TOYOTA THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Buriram United beat Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC 3-0

Port FC beat Sukothai 1-0

BG Pathum United beat Police Tero FC 2-0

Chiangrai United beat Trat FC 3-1

Muang Thong United beat Rayong FC 4-0

Prachuap FC beat Suphanburi 2-1

Nakhon Ratchasima beat Chonburi 2-0

Bangkok United beat Samut Prakan City FC 3-0

