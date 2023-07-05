Host Indonesia scored a whopping 7-0 against Timor Leste in Group A of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 here at Gelora Sriwijaya.

The goals for Indonesia were scored by Marsela Yuliana Awi (9th and 64th minute), Claudia Scheunemann (25th), Cecilia Dos Santos (35th, own gol), Rana Wandik (45th) and Ayunda Dwi Anggraini (66th and 90th).

In the meantime, Cambodia also picked up the full points with a 2-1 win over Laos.

It was Laos who went ahead first in the fourth minute through Chinda Sihalath before Cambodia fought back with a brace from Chhit Sapheourn (10th and 53rd minute).

