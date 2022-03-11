The Chase for the Rooster

Winning the event was Convexity with skipper Don Wilson 3 points ahead of REV with Rick and Ryan DeVoss. At the leaderboard for the series Convexity still sits at the top with a few points margin. Chasing for the win and to lift the Rooster Trophy is three teams. Rick & Ryan Devoss with tactician Ian Willams followed closely by Inga from Sweden with Richard Goransson and Surge with Ryan McKillen. It will all be decided in the last event of the winter series April 1-3.

All results at m32world.com/results/ Class Drone Images

After some testing on previous events the class drone is now in action. The class drone makes sure to capture the start and all mark roundings so that those teams using a drone as a coaching tool can focus on other aspects of the racing. The clips are distributed to all teams at the end of racing in time for the debriefs. The umpires can also use the photage to explain how the rules apply to different scenarios. As a part of the fleet rules education several clips with interesting situations have been published on the class rules youtube channel with explanations on which rules apply and how to avoid any trouble. M32 Series Rules Situation Youtube The Fleet Grows

Ten teams are now competing in the Winter Series and the April event will see two more teams joining, taking advantage of the M32 demo boat program. Jay Cross, Olympian and holder of multiple championship titles will be on the start line in April with his team including tactician Mike Buckley. From the J/70 fleet Bobby Juliens with his team Dingbat will fully emerge in the racing having tested the boat with his team last year. m32world.com/demoboat/ M32:s will be back in Miami 2023

The class will return to Miami for the 2023 winter, January-April, and the dates are already set. The next season will be special for the American fleet as the season ends with the World Championship in Newport, RI at the end of September. m32world.com/calendar/