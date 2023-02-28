Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) scored the biggest win yet in the men’s division of the Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 when they whitewashed ATM 13-0 earlier this evening at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal scored a personal best with five goals – four Field Goals (11th, 16th, 17th and 59th minute) and a Penalty Corner in the 60th minute.

A brace each from Muhammad Amirul Mamat (Penalty Corner, 3rd and Field Goal, 7th minute) and Muhammad Fahmi Khalid (Penalty Corners in the 27th and 56th minute) put TNB well on the way.

The rest of the goals were scored by Muhammad Shahril Saabah (Penalty Corner, 16th minute), Azril Masron (Field Goal, 23rd), Muhammad Aminuddin Mohd Zain (Penalty Corner, 35th) and Farhan Ashaari (Field Goal, 52nd).

But the win failed to see TNB improving from second in the standings when leaders Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) maintained their winning ways with a clinical 3-0 win over TNB Thunderbolts at the same venue.

Once again, it was Penalty Corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun who got things going with a sublime finish just five minutes into the game as Faizal Saari then doubled the advantage seven minutes later with a Field Goal.

Mohamad Noor Firdaus Rosdi then rounded off the full points to maintain THT’s unbeaten run with a 19th minute Field Goal.

In the meantime, Maybank were made to work hard for their close 1-0 victory over UitM HA-KPT with the only goal of the game coming off Aminullah Zainol’s Field Goal late in the 55th minute.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

Maybank 1

UiTM HA-KPT 0

Young Tigers 3

Nurunsafi Sporting 0

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 13

ATM 0

TNB Thunderbolts 0

Terengganu Hockey Team 3

