Bima Sakti, the head coach of the Indonesia Under-17 national, has called up 34 players for the first selection camp in preparation for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which will be held on 20 November to 2 December 2023.

The selected players will be in this initial centralised training camp until 28 August 2023.

At the same time too, six players of Indonesian descent have been included in this current call-up and they are Welber Halim Jardin, Madrid Augusta, Mahesa Ekayanto, Staffan Qabiel Horrito, Aaron Liam Suitela and Aaron Nathan Ang.

“The training camp started with medical tests on all the players. This selection will be until 28 August 2023,” said Bima.

“We will be very selective in choosing players, where we will be at the needs of the team. Among the qualities are individual skills, chemistry with teammates, mentality and discipline among others.”

INDONESIA U17 TRAINING SQUAD

Muhammad Afazriel, PSS Ji Da Bin, ASIOP Komang Ananta, Bali United Mohamad Andre, Bali United Muhammad Iqbal, Barito Putera Irvansyah Afanda, Bhayangkara FC Azzaky Esa, Bhayangkara FC Muhammad Ridho, Borneo FC Andrika Fathir, Borneo FC Rizdjar Nurviat, Borneo FC Mokh Hanif, Cipta Cendekia FA Muhammad Kafiatur, Borneo FC M Riski, Madura United Muhammad Gaoshirowi, Persib Zulkifli Lukmansyah, Persib Figo Dennis, Persija Jehan Pahlevi, Persija Arkhan Kaka, Persis Habil Akbar, PPLP Jawa Tengah Muhammad Nabil, PPLP Sumbar Ikram Algifarri, PPLP Sumbar Sulthan Zaky, PSM Achmad Zidan, PSS Dimas Arya, Persipasi Shouter Tonci, PPLP Papua Gala Pagamo, PPLP Sumbar M Givary Lotra,Cipta Cendekia FA Danda Rama, Barito Putera Welber Halim, Sao Paolo Madrid Augusta, AFC’34 Alkmaar Mahesa Ekayanto, FC Dordrecht Staffan Qabiel, Academy Sant Cuggat Aaron Liam, Bullen FC Aaron Nathan, Youth FC Nottingen

