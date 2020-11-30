PTT Chonburi Bluewave have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Futsal Thai League 2020 following their close 6-5 win over Cat FC last night.

The star of the night for Bluewave was certainly young Muhammad Osamanmusa who grabbed a hattrick (7th, 21st and 35th minute) to be followed by other goals from Nattawut Mudayalan (8th), Jirawat Sornwichian (22nd and 33rd)

Cat FC found the back of the net through Phanupong Hinnok (6th and 25th minute), Udson Goncalves Vieira (15th and 23rd) and Airton Oliveira Brandao (8th).

The three points this week gave Bluewave 54 points from 20 matches played – seven in front of second-placed ASM Port FC who this week fell to a 1-0 loss to Bangkok BTS FC.

BTS scored the winner off Thier Danai Ya Khiao in the 18th minute.

RESULTS

Singha Samut Sakhorn beat Northeast 10-6

Kasem Bundit beat Surat Thani 4-3

Thammasat Stallions beat Royal Navy 2-1

Tha Kham Cold Room beat Phetchaburi Rajabhat 4-3

PTT Bluewave Chonburi beat Cat FC 6-5

Bangkok City FC drew with BKC Prachinburi Highway 3-3

Bangkok BTS beat Port ASM 1-0

Like this: Like Loading...