The Santiago E-Prix (CHI) this coming weekend sees the first race of 2020 in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Alexander Sims (GBR) heads to Chile at the top of the driver’s standings after his win and two pole positions in Diriyah (KSA). Our preview provides you with the most important facts about the new circuit and the key factors for a successful Santiago E-Prix.

You can access the BMW i Motorsport Media Guide for Season 6 here: https://b.mw/Media_Guide_E. It contains detailed information on the technology of the BMW i drivetrain and the BMW iFE.20, as well as background on the technology transfer between motorsport and production development, on the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team and the drivers.

TRACK FACTS SANTIAGO. Circuit length 2.287 km. Anti-clockwise. Corners 11 turns, 8 left and 3 right. Changes to Season 5: T1 goes left now instead of right, no chicane between T7 and T8, so the section is much faster now, section between T9 and T11 has changed completely. Track surface Very bumpy between T9 and T1. New and more heat resistant tarmac between T2 and T8. Grip level High between T2 and T8. Very low between T9 and T1. Leaves from the trees can make the track slippery especially in qualifying – disadvantage for group 1. Circuit layout Almost a new track due to all the layout changes. Section between T1 and T7 technically very demanding, requires a very good front axle set-up. Two good overtaking opportunities at T1 and T9. Tyre wear Very high, especially the right rear tyre. Top speed Approx. 230 km/h ahead of T9. Attack Zone ATTACK MODE is activated at the outside of T3. Pit lane New position compared to season 5. Risk of crashes High, especially in sections 1 and 3. Key factors Qualifying group. Energy and temperature management in the heat. Tyre wear.

Quotes ahead of the Santiago E-Prix:

Roger Griffiths (Team Principal BMW i Andretti Motorsport):

“The year ended on an obvious positive note with the win in Diriyah for Alexander and so the whole team is keen to show that this was not just a one off and is looking for more success as we head to South America. While we are returning to the same venue as last season, the track itself has undergone many changes; from a comprehensive resurfacing to address the tarmac issues from last year, to a change in the layout to accommodate the new pit lane, all of which will mean more challenges for the engineering team and the drivers alike. While everyone enjoyed a well-deserved break, it didn’t mean that the work stopped after the last round. Not only did we all take a long hard look at what led to the success in Diriyah, we also looked at areas we could improve upon as we fully expect our competition to come back strong in the New Year. Alexander is on a roll with his pole position sequence and will be looking to show his pace once more, although having to qualify in group 1 will be a special challenge for him. Max will be hoping to put the disappointment of the last race behind him and be aiming for a strong finish in his own right.”

Alexander Sims (#27 BMW iFE.20):

“The break after Diriyah did me a lot of good and I feel refreshed going into the race in Santiago and ready for the challenge. Obviously I am not heading to Santiago thinking that I will automatically get pole position and the win again, but I am ambitious enough to set my sights on getting another win. The BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team was strong in both Diriyah and Santiago in Season 5. I hope we manage the same again this time. All of the drivers will have to internalise the new track layout first. The training in the simulator has already helped me a lot with this. The fact that I will have to compete in qualifying group 1 for the first time is a challenge, but I hope that we will cope well and will be able to get another strong result.”

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.20):

“After the long break I have more than just recharged my batteries, and I can hardly wait to get back on the track. I had a lot of fun in Santiago last season and I hope that the new layout of the track will be just as cool to drive on. I was very pleased with my performance in the second race in Diriyah in particular. My pace was promising, even if we didn’t pick up any points in the end. This gives us all even more motivation to be even better in Santiago. The chemistry in the team is brilliant. I feel very at home.”

The FANBOOST vote.

FANBOOST gives Formula E fans the opportunity to vote for their favourite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race. The five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes receive an extra 100 kJ of power, which they can make use of during a brief time frame in the second half of the race. Fans can vote for their favourite driver in the six days prior to, and leading up to 15 minutes into, each race. Each fan can vote once per day. There are three ways to vote: Online at https://fanboost.fiaformulae.com/, via the official Formula E App or on Twitter using the hashtag #FANBOOST plus the drivers first and last name as a one-word hashtag.