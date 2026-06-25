Thailand head coach Anthony Hudson said that next month’s ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 will be a great opportunity for the youngsters to shine as the squad looks to land their eighth crown in the 30-year history of the biennial championship.

The 45-year-old Englishman said that for this year’s ASEAN Hyundai Cup, the Thais will choose a mixture of young players with a handful of experienced stalwarts to spearhead the team’s challenge.

“We have largely chosen young players in the squad, with some experienced individuals guiding certain positions. We’re trying to create the best possible balance between these players where our main goal is to give opportunities to the youngsters,” said Hudson.

​“We are focusing on one game at a time, and having the same goal, which is to go as far as we can (in the competition). We will not put pressure on the players and will encourage them to perform at their very best.”

​For this year’s ASEAN Hyundai 2026, Thailand are in Group B against Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

Thailand will start their campaign in the group with an away tie against Laos at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on 25 July 2026.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FAT

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