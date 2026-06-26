When the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 kicks off with its milestone 30th anniversary celebration next month, the name of one coach will stand above all others.

In 15 previous editions, no one has led a nation to more success at the ASEAN Championship since 1996 when it was first launched, than Radojko “Raddy” Avramović, who steered Singapore to three of their four titles in 2004, 2007 and 2012.

The glorious run transformed the island nation into a regional powerhouse for a decade, which current head coach Gavin Lee will be eager to relive when Singapore steps into the Hyundai Cup™ from July 24 to August 26.

Avramović’s legacy extends beyond the trophies the Lions lifted. Through a commitment to youth development, meticulous preparation and an unwavering belief in collective strength over individual stardom, the Serbian built a team that consistently outperformed ASEAN’s football powerhouses.

Singapore had already won their first ASEAN Championship title prior to the Serbian’s arrival, claiming the 1998 edition against hosts Vietnam under English coach Barry Whitbread.

His arrival five years later, following stints in Kuwait and Oman, coincided with a period of relative lull, as Singapore had exited the group stage in 2000 and 2002, results that did little to suggest a second title was forthcoming, never mind a dynasty.

“In that period, nobody expected Singapore to win the title,” Avramović recalled more than two decades later.

“But for me, in some ways, it was easy because I was building a young team and, in every friendly game or competition, I brought in some young players, mostly from Young Lions (Singapore’s development club), to prepare them for the national team.

“In the long term, this was good for me and for Singapore football because, from 2004 through to 2012, Singapore were dominating in Southeast Asia, really dominating.”

That long-term vision became the foundation of Singapore’s success.

The Young Lions FC project, launched in 2002 by the FA of Singapore and which saw the country’s best young talent work together week in, week out in the S.League, was central to the squad Avramović sought to build to challenge for the coveted ASEAN Champions crown.

Coached by legendary Singapore striker Fandi Ahmad, Avramović plundered the team’s ranks; eight of the 22-man squad in 2004 came from the club, including goalkeepers Hassan Sunny and Lionel Lewis, forwards Khairul Amri and Agu Casmir.

“I took a lot of players from the Young Lions and, with a few older players, we made a good, compact team,” says Avramović, himself a former goalkeeper.

“They were maybe not the best players, but we had the best team because we played as a team. That went all the way until 2012. During that period, Malaysia were a good team, Thailand were a good team, Indonesia were a good team, and Vietnam too.

“They had good players, but we had the best team. We knew what we were doing in each game and that, in the end, brought us the trophy.”

The Lions entered the 2004 tournament as rank outsiders, but Avramović was convinced his blend of emerging talent alongside experienced leaders like captain Aide Iskandar and defender Daniel Bennett would make an impact.

“It was a good combination of players and that combination got the team into the shape needed to achieve what we wanted,” he said.

Singapore were unbeaten as they advanced to the final, where they defeated Indonesia 5-2 on aggregate, with Bennett, Khairul and Casmir playing pivotal roles as they claimed a second title and, in the process, launched a new era in ASEAN football.

With the first title of his tenure secured, little changed for either Avramović or Singapore and, three years later in 2007, the Lions successfully defended the title, this time defeating regional kingpins Thailand in the final.

The victory moved Singapore level with the Thais on three titles each, with a 2-1 win in the first leg proving pivotal to the team’s success.

“In competitions or friendlies, we were always trying to win and they prepared with that mentality. We must win, we must score goals. That mentality helped us. We didn’t go into any game trying to draw. We were never negative; we were always looking to play positive football,” said Avramović.

“Retaining the title was a great feeling. It was a challenge and it brought us more responsibility to continue competing and trying to improve. That was the biggest part. During that period, some of those players established themselves. We were always building and that kept us going, looking at how to improve and be better.”

After disappointing campaigns in 2008 and 2010, Avramović was determined to deliver one final hurrah. To raise the stakes further, he announced his intention to step down as head coach upon the conclusion of the 2012 tournament.

Victory over Thailand in the final ensured Avramović left Singapore with a remarkable legacy – the only coach to have won three ASEAN Championship titles.

“Before that tournament started, I said it didn’t matter whether we won or not; I was finishing with the national team,” he says. “And I think, during that period, I was most satisfied with the response from the players. They were absolutely great.

“I remember one of those older players saying: ‘We played for coach Raddy.’ That was the most satisfying part.”

Celebrating 30 years, Hyundai Cup™ 2026 is the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football and kicks-off on July 24 with ten ASEAN national teams competing to be crowned ASEAN champions. Stay up to date

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