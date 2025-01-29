Electric drivetrain upgrades, new engine variants, as well as additional standard and optional equipment features will make the current BMW model range even more attractive and versatile in spring 2025. The use of new components for the power electronics and other measures designed to optimise efficiency have resulted in a considerably increased range for the all-electric BMW i5.

Standard equipment on all BMW 5 Series models will soon include ambient lighting complete with a BMW Interaction Bar featuring a crystalline surface, lumbar support for both front seats as well as the Harman Kardon HiFi loudspeaker system.

Two new variants of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will become available in April 2025. The BMW X3 model range will likewise be expanded, with a powerful six-cylinder in-line diesel engine. Almost 50 per cent higher charging rates – that’s the news for the plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X1, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, BMW 7 Series and the BMW XM models.

With the BMW Digital Key Plus, owners can, depending on the type of mobile device, activate up to 18 digital vehicle keys with individually configured access permissions. The new tyre repair kit Plus will become part of the standard equipment for selected BMW models from March 2025. It enables owners to continue their journey even with a tyre puncture. Adaptive LED Headlights will become part of the standard equipment for the BMW X5 and BMW X6 models in spring 2025.

BMW i5 and BMW i5 Touring now even more energy-efficient.

From March 2025 the all-electric models of the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring will benefit from a number of technical advances that reduce their energy consumption. The result is a noticeably greater range, with an increase of up to 47 kilometres (depending on the model and equipment installed as part of an individual vehicle configuration).

This owes much to the first ever use of silicon carbide semiconductor components in the power electronics (SiC converter) of the BMW i5 and to particularly low-rolling-resistance tyres fitted to aerodynamic alloy wheels. The optimised wheel bearings will also help save power.

19″ aerodynamic wheels 1056 bi-colour are available for the first time as an option for the BMW i5 eDrive40 (combined, WLTP (EnVKV): energy consumption 18.0–17.9 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; CO 2 class A) and the BMW i5 xDrive40 (combined, WLTP (EnVKV): energy consumption 18.9–18.8 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; CO 2 class A).



The optimisations for the new BMW i5 xDrive40 Touring (combined, WLTP (EnVKV): energy consumption 19.5–19.4 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; CO 2 class A) lower WLTP energy consumption by up to 9 per cent (depending on model and equipment installed as part of an individual vehicle configuration), while the new BMW i5 eDrive40 saves up to 8 per cent.

Standard equipment on the BMW i5 M60 xDrive (combined, WLTP (EnVKV): energy consumption 19.5 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions 0 g/km; CO 2 class A) now includes the M Sport package Pro. In addition, the BMW 5 Series models benefit from further interior upgrades. From now on, all models include the previously optional ambient lighting with the BMW Interaction Bar featuring a crystalline surface as standard.

In addition, they now come with lumbar support for both front seats, as well as the Harman Kardon HiFi loudspeaker system. The switchgear in the doors has also been upgraded and is now finished in high-gloss Black. BMW Individual Merino Leather in Black/Dark Violet is available as a new option for customising the interior.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Two additional powertrain variants.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé model range available from March 2025 will include a new entry-level variant. The new BMW 216 Gran Coupé (combined, WLTP (EnVKV): fuel consumption 6.4 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 145 g/km; CO 2 class E) offers a particularly attractive introduction to the world of hallmark BMW driving pleasure. Its 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine has 90 kW/122 hp of power and a peak torque of 230 Nm. The standard seven-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission directs engine power to the front wheels. Accelerating the new BMW 216 Gran Coupé from 0 to 100 km/h takes 9.9 seconds.

The new BMW 223 xDrive Gran Coupé (combined, WLTP (EnVKV): fuel consumption 6.4–6.3 litres/100 km; CO 2 emissions 144 g/km; CO 2 class E) adds an all-wheel drive variant with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to the range. Its four-cylinder petrol engine and integrated electric motor deliver a total system output of 160 kW/218 hp. This powertrain adds to the car’s efficiency and is capable of particularly fast responses.

The new BMW 223 xDrive Gran Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Production of the two new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé models will start in March 2025 at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig, Germany. The BMW kidney Iconic Glow is available as part of the Innovation package and enables a purposeful customisation of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé’s exterior. It provides unique visuals, especially after dark. This option can also be ordered for the BMW 1 Series.

BMW X3 40d xDrive: Especially powerful six-cylinder diesel.A 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line diesel from the latest BMW Group engine generation will complement the BMW X3 powertrain range from May 2025. It will make the new BMW X3 40d xDrive (combined, WLTP (EnVKV): fuel consumption 6.7 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 177 g/km; CO 2 class G) the most powerful diesel variant of this premium executive Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV).

Its highly efficient powertrain offers 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, a combined output of 223 kW/303 hp and 670 Nm of peak torque. The system’s electric motor is integrated into the eight‑speed Steptronic transmission. The new BMW X3 40d xDrive takes 5.4 seconds to get to 100 km/h from a standing start; its top speed is 245 km/h. It is produced at the BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa.

Higher charging rates for everyday driving without generating local emissions.

A faster AC charging rate, increased from 7.4 kW to 11 kW, will result in significantly reduced charging times for various BMW plug-in hybrid models from March 2025. This will benefit the plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X1, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, BMW 7 Series and all BMW XM models.

BMW Digital Key Plus as standard in the new BMW iX.

In the new BMW iX, the BMW Digital Key Plus will become the driver’s first choice for vehicle access from March 2025. The package also includes a physical key, a Setup Card and a Service Card. The new Setup Card makes installing the Digital Key Plus on a smartphone easier than ever. Users can simply hold the card close to their mobile device or scan the QR code on the back. Once activated, drivers can safely share the Digital Key Plus with others, using a simple text message.

For Apple devices using iOS 18.4 or higher, up to 18 digital keys can be activated, and different roles and permissions can be set for the vehicle when sharing the keys. For example, the vehicle’s acceleration and top speed can be limited – a particularly useful feature for novice drivers. Moreover, the BMW Digital Key Plus enables additional control functions from the vehicle’s vicinity, such as having the BMW iX enter or exit a parking space via the My BMW app.

And if there ever is a need to hand over a physical key, for example for service visits or in the event of a breakdown, the new Service Card can be activated as a full-fledged key with a single click.

Other digital improvements and enhancements.

The popular YouTube* video app has been available for vehicles with BMW Operating System 9 since January 2025, provided the customer has activated BMW Digital Premium. Furthermore, the Personal eSIM in BMW Operating System 9 can now be activated for improved telephony and a WiFi hotspot in the vehicle. Vehicles with BMW Operating System 8.5 benefit from a more intuitive BMW Maps interface.

Tyre repair kit Plus: Remaining mobile the easy way.

The new tyre repair kit Plus, part of the standard equipment for selected BMW models from March 2025, enables customers to continue their journey even with a tyre puncture. This requires just a few simple steps that are explained in the vehicle’s Integrated Owner’s Handbook. The one-piece tyre repair kit includes a magnet and connector pin to secure it to the hub of the affected wheel.

A hose then fills the tyre with air and aerosol sealant using an integrated compressor. Once a sufficient tyre pressure above 1.5 bar has been achieved, the journey can be continued, with the device safely attached to the wheel hub. Drivers can now

* Not available in the countries/regions of Guadeloupe, Guam, Macedonia, Martinique, Montenegro, La Réunion, Saint-Martin.

cover a range of up to 200 kilometres at a top speed of 80 km/h. This should easily get them to the nearest service centre. From spring 2025 the BMW X1, BMW X2, BMW iX and various models of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer will come with this equipment feature. The tyre repair kit Plus is also included with the models of the BMW 5 Series Sedan (except for the BMW 5 Series Sedan with all-electric or plug-in hybrid drive and standard 19-inch light alloy wheels Triplex-spoke style 933 Silver).

BMW X5, BMW X6, BMW X7 and BMW M5: Added equipment.

The comprehensive standard equipment on the BMW X5 and BMW X6 will from spring 2025 include adaptive matrix LED headlights. The BMW X7 will always come with the Parking Assistant Professional. Standard equipment for the M60i xDrive powertrain version of all three model series will also include the M Sport package Pro, the Harman Kardon surround sound system and sun protection glazing.



The BMW M5 will also benefit from more comprehensive equipment. Two new upholstery options are available to add special accents to the interior. In addition to BMW Individual Taupe Grey/Deep Lagoon Merino Leather, BMW Individual Black/Dark Violet Merino Leather is available as a new colourway. In all BMW M5 variants, as well as in all BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring models, the trim and switches for the power windows, mirror adjustment and tailgate button are finished in high-gloss Black with a 3D effect as standard.

New light alloy wheels for BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and BMW X1.

17-inch light alloy wheels Star-spoke style 875 will be available for various BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and BMW X1 models from March 2025.

At a glance: The new, spring 2025 BMW models* BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Max. output

(kW/hp) Fuel consumption WLTP combined (EnVKV) (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions WLTP combined (EnVKV) (g/km) BMW 216 Gran Coupé 90/122 6.4 145 BMW 223 xDrive Gran Coupé 160/218 6.4–6.3 144 BMW 5 Series Sedan Max. output

(kW/hp) Energy consumption WLTP combined (EnVKV) (kWh/100 km) CO 2 emissions WLTP combined (EnVKV) (g/km) BMW i5 eDrive40 Sedan 250/340 18.0–17.9 0 BMW i5 xDrive40 Sedan 290/394 18.9–18.8 0 BMW i5 M60 xDrive Sedan 442/601 19.5 0 BMW 5 Series Touring Max. output (kW/hp) Energy consumption WLTP combined (EnVKV) (kWh/100 km) CO 2 emissions WLTP combined (EnVKV) (g/km) BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring 250/340 18.6 0 BMW i5 xDrive40 Touring 290/394 19.5–19.4 0 BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring 442/601 20.2–20.1 0 BMW X3 Max. output

(kW/hp) Fuel consumption WLTP combined (EnVKV) (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions WLTP combined (EnVKV) (g/km) BMW X3 40d xDrive 223/303 6.7 177



* All new models available with start of production in March or May 2025 (BMW X3).



All descriptions of model variants, equipment, technical data, consumption and emission values are for vehicles as offered on the German market.



Energy consumption and emission data refer to the German Passenger Car Energy Labelling Regulation (EnVKV).



All technical data are preliminary.

Like this: Like Loading...