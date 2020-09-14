In spite of picking up just one point following their 1-1 draw against Nagaworld this week, Boeung Ket FC still stayed top of the Championship Round of the Metfone Cambodia League 2020

It was Nagaworld who drew first blood with a Marcio Marques’ penalty in the 26th minute as Boeung Ket had to endure some anxious moments before they were able to steal the one point with the equaliser off Sieng Chanthea two minutes to the end.

The one point was enough to let Boeung Ket stay top of the standings with 36 points – two points ahead of second-placed Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng who this week disposed of Tiffy Army 5-2.

Cambodian international Prak Mony Udom was on double off goals in the 10th and 57th minute as Marie Privat added to his impressive tally with a hattrick (13th minute penalty, 44th and 53rd).

Tiffy Army’s goals were scored by Narong Kakada in the 17th minute and Sok Daravuth in the 90th minute.

MCL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

RESULTS

Visakha drew with Phnom Penh Crown 0-0

Nagaworld drew with Boeung Ket 1-1

Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng beat Tiffy Army 5-2

