Lim Boon Le-Tiew Wei Jie won Group A of the Boys’ Under-16 Doubles AFFIN 100PLUS JET Finals 2024 here at the Putrajaya BA Hall after making short work of their opponents in their final group game this afternoon.

After having to win their first two matches on the first two days of competition well into the rubber sets, Boon Le-Wei Jie from the stable of the BA of Malaysia (BAM) wasted no time to wrap things up in their third tie in just 22 minutes.

Chong Yan Cheng-Mohamad Najib Haqimi Mohamad Osman from Sarawak were struggling throughout the exchange as they succumbed to Boon Le-Wei Jie 11-21, 12-21.

In the meantime, Ahmad Qaid Darwisy Ahmad Fuad-Syed Harraz Syed Muzir from Melaka have taken the temporary lead in Group B after winning their first two matches.

They head into the final match in Group B tomorrow as leaders after beating Sarawak’s Jack Huong Jin Zhe-Lee Zi Yang 23-21, 21-23, 21-18 in 49 minutes in the opener two days ago.

And today, they made sure of the full points by beating BAM’s Liew Tian Hao-Ungku Ameer 23-21, 21-10.

Tomorrow Ahmad Qaid-Syed Harraz will take on current third Aison Diong Chang Yi-Ong Chin Hang from Perak to confirm their position as Group B winners.

It will be a battle of the top two pairs in Group C tomorrow with leaders Cheong Kai Sheng-Kyros Gan Way Herng from Kuala Lumpur up against BAM’s Ethan Oh Joon hui-Damien Ling Tang Le.

Kai Sheng-Kyros Gn started their campaign on Tuesday with a straight out 21-17, 21-11 victory over Pahang’s Chia Chong Kim-Mooi Yan Xuan 21-17, 21-11 before edging out Lim Jia Jing Teem-Yao Wen Leong from Putrajaya 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 today.

On the other hand, Ethan-Damien overcame Lim Jia-Wen Leong 21-13, 17-21, 21-12 before chalking up their second Group C win today with a 21-13, 21-15 victory over Chong Kim-Yan Xuan.

BAM’s Ahmad Redzuan-Isyraf Hafizin showed their pedigree by wrapping up both of their first two matches in Group D in under half an hour.

Ahmad-Isyraf beat Lee Ming Zhou-Wong Meng Fong from Kuala Lumpur 21-11, 21-15 yesterday before overhauling Lee Kai Xun-Mohamad Danish Haiqal 21-16, 21-14 this afternoon.

The duo will next take on Melaka’s Curson Cheng Yu Yang-Wan Muhammad Darwisy Wan Hadelee tomorrow to confirm their position as Group D winners.

