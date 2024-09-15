Team USA vs Brazil seen at the Red Bull Four 2 Score in Leipzig World Final, Germany on September 14, 2024

Over two days, the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final transformed the area in front of the Red Bull Arena into a

vibrant 4v4 tournament. The event featured action-packed, offensive play in 10-minute rounds and brought together 28 teams from 20 nations.

Itcapped off the tournament season, showcasing the spirit of the Red Bull power football philosophy, highlighting the competitive nature of a unique format with no breaks, no goalie – plus, scores during the first and last minute count double.

RB Leipzig player Xavi Simons and freestyle footballer Séan Garnier supported the participants during event week.

The tournament culminated in a thrilling showdown in the final on Saturday, September 14, where the amateur women’s football team from Brazil prevailed over the WORLD CHAMPS23 from USA.

Meanwhile, in the mixed competition, Netherlands won against USA.

Xavi Simons and plenty of football stars thrilled by tournament

The competition brought together players from around the world, including freestyle footballer and social media star (23.7 million followers), Séan Garnier.

Several top players from RB Leipzig, like Xavi Simons also made an appearance at the event, coming to experience the second edition of this unique offensive football tournament firsthand.

RB Leipzig Captain Willi Orban and RB Leipzig women’s players Julia Magerl and Michela Croatto

didn’t miss the final and cheered on the teams.

“At Red Bull Four 2 Score, strength and energy on the pitch are essential. There are no rules, and that’s exactly why it’s so much fun. It’s about proving your skills and teamwork – that’s what makes the event so special.

If I could, I would love to take part, I love that style of football”, commented

Xavi Simons about the event.

Champions crowned at Red Bull Four 2 Score



Claiming one of the coveted Red Bull Four 2 Score trophies, the mixed team from the Netherlands won the final match with a decisive 2-1 victory over USA.

Mohammed Bendidi, playing for the Netherlands’ winner team, commented: “It was an amazing experience! All our team members are winners, which is the most important. We always go for the win, and it worked out. Red Bull Four 2 Score has a very special vibe, perfect organization and the teams all were amazing, fair play over all.”

At the same time, the Brazilian women’s team edged out the former WORLD CHAMPS23 with a 2-0 win to secure their victory.

Tatiane Nepomuceno from the Brazilian women’s team also said: “We are super happy, we’ve freed up our agendas and put a lot of personal things on standby to be here and to have this opportunity. So, this win represents so much for us, and we are so happy with our performance and to represent Brazil in this way.”

Both the fans and the professional players were captivated by the exhilarating matches, as teams battled intensely for the World Champion title.

Winner celebrated on the field at RB Leipzig Bundesliga Halftime Show

The Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final in Leipzig started with an intense group stage, followed by knockout matches, until World Final Championswere crowned. The event’s grand finale ended with an award ceremony

held during halftime of a rival, Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Union Berlin. Marcel Schäfer, Managing Director Sports RB Leipzig, presented the well-deserved prizes to the winning teams amidst a cheering crowd.

In addition to the prestigious honor of World Champions, the TUI Best Goal Award at the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final went to Mayra Souza Brazil, voted on by their fellow participants. The PUMA Player of the Tournament Award, was given to Luis Peralta (USA – mixed teams) and Nayara Carvalho (Brazil -teams) female as the most valuable players of the last two days.

Football heroes Giving Wiiings on the journey to the World Final



To qualify for the World Final, participants competed in National Finals, in which, footballers such as Memphis Depay, Sean Garnier, Sarah Zadrazil, Lara Marti, David Raum and various RB Leipzig players served as

‘wing(wo)men’ for the participants.

They provided invaluable coaching, advice, and an extra boost of motivation. Of course, some of them didn’t miss the grand World Final, eager to see how the teams would perform on the big stage and at an

international level.

Looking to the future of Red Bull Four 2 Score

After one World Final, the next one is already in sight – and the excitement is building to see who can secure the World Champion titles at the 2025 edition of Red Bull Four 2 Score, set to take place in Austria next year.



FULL RESULTS

MIXED TEAMS

Quarterfinals

Romania versus WORLD CHAMPS23 0:2

USA versus Portugal 4:1

Germany versus Azerbaijan 1:2

Croatia versus Netherlands 1:2

Semifinals

WORLD CHAMPS23 versus USA 1:2

Azerbaijan versus Netherlands 1:7

Final

USA versus Netherlands 1:2

+++

WOMEN’S TEAMS

3 / 4

Group A

Quarterfinals

WORLD CHAMPS23 versus Germany 1:0

USA versus Canada 3:0

Brazil versus Denmark 4:3

Kuwait versus Egypt 3:4

Semifinals

WORLD CHAMPS23 versus USA 3:0

Brazil versus Egypt 2:1

Final

WORLD CHAMPS23 versus Brazil 0:2

Like this: Like Loading...