Japan will face five-time Pacific Nations Cup champions Fiji in Saturday’s decider in Osaka, while Samoa take on USA in the third-place play-off.

Japan claimed the remaining open Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024 final slot in emphatic style after beating Samoa in an exhibition of running, attacking rugby.

The host side scored six tries to Samoa’s three in an enthralling semi-final at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

SAMOA 27-49 JAPAN

Japan had the upper hand after a high-intensity first half, scoring four tries to Samoa’s one.

Dylan Riley got their first after five early minutes of solid pressure deep in the Pacific Islanders’ 22, getting on the end of Player-of-the-Match Seungsin Lee’s dab through Samoa’s defensive line.

The hosts had all the ball, and all the territory early on. Three minutes later, Samoan winger Elisapeta Alofipo was sin-binned for an illegal tackle and conceded a penalty try, as Japan piled forward.

Another well-judged Lee kick-pass opened the field for Tomoki Osada to score Japan’s third with 16 minutes on the clock – and Lee touched down for a try of his own shortly before halftime, after quick, clean phase play gave captain Harumichi Tatekawa space to fire a telling pass his way.

Despite being on the defensive for much of the first half, four-time champions Samoa refused to roll over. Ex-sevens winger Tuna Tuitama scored while they were a player down, after Iakopo Petelo ripped Japan’s defence wide open from a standing start.

And two penalties for Rodney Iona ensured they still had a shout at the break.

But the Brave Blossoms’ Lee – playing at 15 for the first time in his 16-cap international career – split them open early in the second half. Another dab ahead broke the line. He took the pass back inside and offloaded to flanker Kanji Shimokawa for Japan’s fifth.

It was breathless stuff – and Samoa came back again, scrum-half Melani Matavao scoring to cut the gap to 35-20. Moments later, a Tuitama knock-on stopped another try-threatening Samoan move in its tracks.

Shinobu Fujiwara then stepped, showed, and darted over from close range to extend Japan’s lead.

Minutes later, Lee put boot to ball again, and a try followed. But this time Samoa scored – Lalomilo Lalomilo cruising over at the end of a delightful 80m counter.

Fatigue had long set in, but there was still time for Japan to power their way through the phases from the halfway line to Samoa’s 5m line, set up a scrum, and launch a simple-yet-effective strike move to give Taichi Takahashi a one-on-one chance.

He made no mistake. Nor did Lee, who maintained his 100 percent tournament record off the tee with the conversion.

Japan coach Eddie Jones said there was still plenty for his side to work on ahead of next weekend’s final in Osaka. “We’re still too loose around the ruck,” he said. “When we play the game, defensively, we’ve got to keep the pitch small.”

Samoa captain Theo McFarland, meanwhile, reckoned indiscipline let his side down. “I don’t think it was a lack of effort,” he said. “It was our discipline in the first 20 – constantly making errors, handling errors especially.

“Our set piece let us down in the second half as well. All of that took out our momentum in the game.” – WORLD RUGBY

