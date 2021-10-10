Agia Isabel Bria fired in a hattrick to lead Maranatha FC to a huge 6-0 win over basement side Academica FC at this week’s 2021 FFTL Women’s League.

The long break did not affect Maranatha one bit as Nelina de Jesus gave them the lead after six minutes as Bria then grabbed a double (36th and 43rd minute) for them to be comfortable 3-0 at the break.

There was no stopping Maranatha in the second half as Bria completed her hattrick in the 55th minute to be followed by further goals from Herlina Dias (66th minute) and then Maria Carvalho (77th).

The win saw Maranatha moving up to second in the standings as Buibere remained top in spite of their scoreless draw against AD. S.L.B.

FFTL WOMEN’S LEAGUE 2021

RESULTS

Maranatha 6-0 Academica

Buibere FC 0-0 AD.S.L.B

