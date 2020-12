As expected, Buibere FC have been crowned champions of the FFTL Women’s Football League 2020.

A 6-0 win over Academica FC in their final game of the season saw Buibere finishing ahead of Marana Tha FC.

The three points won over Academica allowed Buibere to complete the season at the top of the 11-team FFTL Women’s Football League 2020 with 26 points.

Just one point ahead of second-placed Marana Tha FC.

