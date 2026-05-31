Revamped format for 2026 includes fan-voted Moment of the Year honour.

A new-look voting system for the World Athletics Awards has been unveiled ahead of the 2026 awards ceremony in Monaco on 29 November.

The World Athletics Awards will continue to centre around the prestigious World Athlete of the Year honours – awarded to one man and one woman – while the revised format will also include the introduction of the fan-voted Moment of the Year award.

The World Athlete of the Year honours will no longer include separate event group awards for track, field and out-of-stadium events. Instead, a total of 10 athletes will be nominated for each of the World Athlete of the Year awards, before a vote determines the three finalists and the winner in each of the women’s and men’s categories.

An eight-strong panel of statisticians – two members from World Athletics and one from each of the six area associations – will select the 10 nominees, and a four-way vote will then determine their final ranking, from first to 10th.

Each of the four voting groups will contribute 25% of the final vote:

• World Athletics+ subscribers

• Athletes who have competed at World Athletics Series events during 2026

• Members of the media including TV and radio commentators, written press journalists and content creators who have been accredited at World Athletics Series events in 2026

• World Athletics Family including the World Athletics President; Council members; commission members; athlete representatives; World Athletics Series event local organising committee chairs; Diamond League, World Indoor Tour Gold and Continental Tour Gold meeting directors; member federation presidents; official partners; and World Athletics staff

The six finalists – three for the women’s World Athlete of the Year award and three for the men’s – will be invited to Monaco for the World Athletics Awards on 29 November, when each winner will be announced live on stage.

Other awards presented on stage will include the men’s and women’s Rising Star honours, Coach of the Year, the President’s Award and the new Moment of the Year award.

Voted for entirely by fans via World Athletics social media channels, the Moment of the Year award has been introduced to celebrate the most memorable occasion of the season – one that may transcend a single performance and generate emotion and inspiration among fans and spectators around the world.

World Athletics

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