Cambodia will take on Indonesia in the final of the ASEAN Women’s Cup 2024 following the end of the semifinal matches earlier this evening at the National Stadium KM16 n Vientiane, Laos.

Cambodia overcame Timor Leste 3-0 as Indonesia breezed through Singapore by the same scoreline.

The Cambodian girls took a 1-0 lead in the first half through Soeurn Vipha in the 36th minute as Poeurn Kunthea then added two more goals (74th and 90th minute) after the break.

On the other hand, Indonesia were 2-0 up at the half, off Claudia Scheunemann (sixth minute) and Reva Octaviani (45th+1) as Octavianti Dwi Nurmalita then added the final touch deep in injury time.

#AFF

#LFF

Like this: Like Loading...