Formula E announce the Better Futures fund at a refugee camp in Berlin

Formula E has today announced that it has topped the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sport (GSBS) for the third consecutive year, maintaining its leadership of the Corporate, Environment, Social and Governance (CESG) ranking since its inaugural year.

GSBS – the independent sustainability rating organisation that specialises in CESG ratings – ranked Formula E with the Best Total Performance, while topping the Environmental, Social and Governance Award categories.

While the sporting industry average was 51/100 in 2024, Formula E claimed the top spot by five percentage points over Borussia Dortmund with a score of 85/100, seeing incremental year-on-year improvements across Environmental, Social and Governance categories.

Analysing more than 1,700 data points, the study made a comprehensive analysis of 64 organisations from 11 different countries, including sporting organisations such as Formula 1 (54/100), NFL (33/100), NBA (38/100) and FIFA (58/100).

The GSBS assessment drew from 534 organisations, 17 competitions, 46 clubs and 1 venue worldwide who were invited to participate in the initial assessment – including motorsport, football, tennis, American football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, handball, and contact sports – representing the highest levels of Corporate, Environmental, Social and Governance (CESG) activity across professional sports. For the full report, visit GSBS Report.

Julia Pallé, Vice President, Sustainability, Formula E said:

“We’re delighted to be independently ranked as the number one ESG sport on the planet for the third year running. Our dedication to ensuring everything is as sustainable as possible, from how we engage with communities at race locations, continually reduce our carbon footprint to the make up and diversity of our organisation and championship is paying off. But as with previous years, this is a mission without a finish line and we must all continually do our best day in day out to accelerate sustainable human progress. I’m proud that the reason behind our racing is being recognised, but most importantly that it is having a true impact and I hope it will inspire the rest of the sports community to follow our commitment.”

Manuel Kohnstamm, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Liberty Global, comments:

“Formula E continues to set the gold standard for sustainability in sport. As an early supporter of Formula E, and now majority shareholder, we could not be prouder of the crucial role it plays in showcasing sustainability on a global stage. Not only is Formula E redefining motorsport, but it also sets a powerful example that reaches beyond the sporting arena of how to best build a sustainable future, with people and the planet at its heart.”

Christian Hartmann, CEO, GSBS:

“For the third consecutive year, Formula E has cemented its position as a global leader in sustainability within the sports industry. Under the inspiring leadership of Julia Pallé and her dedicated team, Formula E continues to set the benchmark in modern sustainability management – not just for the sector but beyond.

“While other organisations are making significant progress to close the gap, Formula E stands out through its ambition, adoption of high-level international standards, robust organisational structure, and, most notably, its rigorous execution. Its advanced data structure and uncompromising commitment to excellence have once again secured Formula E the top position in the annual GSBS Rating – the only internationally recognised and respected sustainability rating in the sports industry.”

