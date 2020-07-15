After six World Championship crowns in seven years, the question is simple: who can beat Marc Marquez?

The resumption of MotoGP ™ is just a few days away, and the season ahead promises to be as exciting as ever. When you look at the numbers, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) is once again the huge favourite to clinch the MotoGP™ crown. Since 2013, the Catalan has only missed one title, thanks to his 56 victories and 95 podiums. In 2019, he scored the most points in premier class history and finished outside of the top two just once in Austin.