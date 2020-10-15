Quartararo, however, will be feeling fairly optimistic heading in. Yamaha have won twice at the track – although one was in the wet – both courtesy of Lorenzo. But the one man who was usually the key challenge is on the sidelines. Maverick Viñales will also have his eye on that – the Spaniard one who, along with Mir, was sent wide early on in France and forced right to the back before recovering to the top ten – and it would be a good time for the number 12 to pull a Misano and remind the field how fast he is.

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) will want to bounce back from a crash in Le Mans too, and he’s now lost out on fifth overall in the Championship as well. But how will Yamaha fare down the long back straight? Will it matter by the time they arrive there?