Justin Hoh is set to confirm his slot in the November playoffs of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 after taking the co-leadership of Group A of the boys’ singles here at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

The fourth day of the youth ranking tournament saw a handful of close competition as players jostled for positions to determine their respective rankings and be eligible to play against the national back-up players next month.

Justin – playing in Group A of the boys’ singles – will almost certainly qualify for the November playoffs alongside Jacky Kok Jing Hong after the two emerged at the top of the standings.

Justin won in straight set 21-19, 21-18 over Ong Zhen Yi for his sixth win after seven games, and where he currently shares 6 points with Jacky who also recorded a straight-set victory 21-13, 21-16 over Chia Jeng Hon.

“Overall I am satisfied with the match today. The coach pointed out that I made a lot of mistakes on the first day (of competition), and the coach wanted me to be more patient if I wanted to win.

“Now I am more comfortable with the game and ready to play against the older players,” said Justin.

The top three players in Group A of the boys’ singles will get to play against the national back-up players in November.

Meanwhile, Eogene Ewe Eon was in firm control of Group B of the boys’ singles after stamping his authority to pick up his seventh win in seven matches played.

In the morning session, Eogene overcame Jan Jireh Lee 20-22 21-13 21-17 before defeating Low Han Chen 21-10, 21-15 in the afternoon session to maintain his perfect record.

Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng is currently second in Group B with 6 points.

In Group C of the boys’ singles, two players – Lok Hong Quan and Aaron Tai – are in contention for the leadership.

Meanwhile, Siti Nurshuhaini Azman is in the lead of Group B of the girls’ singles after winning both matches today for the full six points to confirm her slot to the next round.

“I have a lot more games ahead of me and of course, I want to do well,” said Nurshuhaini.

“I have reached about 70% in getting that ‘tournament feel’ and I hope to remain consistent in the next match.”

Shuhaini beat Loh Zhi Wei 21-17, 21-14 in the morning as she then followed it up with a 21-10 21-11 straight-set victory over Chong Jie Yu.

Joining Nurshuhaini in the next round is Zhe Wei who is currently ranked second in the group.

Group C saw fierce competition between Oo Shan Zi and Carmen Ting for the top two positions.

In the boys’ doubles, Muhd ​​Haikal Azhawari Osman – Wan Muhd ​​Arif Wan Junaidi sprang a surprise to take over the top spot when they beat leaders Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe in a three-set thriller 17-21, 21-18, 21-18.

A total of 75 singles players, as well as boys’ and girls’ doubles players under the age of 18-years-old, are at camp at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara from October 12 to 16 for the group stage of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020.

The playoffs have been scheduled for October 20-23 which will determine the ranking of the players in each division.

The top three boys’ singles players and the top two players in the girls’ singles category in each group will be eligible to play in the ‘playoff’ stage of the tournament.

They will also get to play against the national back up players from November 3 to 6 at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (BAM).

The 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 is the first competition held behind closed doors involving teenage players.

RESULTS

7:30am

BS-A – Group Justin Hoh – ONG Ken Yon (21-13 21-19)

BS-A – Group Muhd Fazriq – Ong Zhen Yi (21-17 16-21 21-13)

BS-A – Group Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Anson Cheong (21-14 21-4)

BS-A – Group Chia Jeng Hon – V Poopathi (21-16 21-12)

BS-A – Group Chua Kim Sheng – Jimmy Wong (21-16 22-20)

BS-B – Group Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng – Ferdinan Ramno (21-18 21-16)

BS-B – Group Eogene Ewe Eon – Jan Jireh Lee (20-22 21-13 21-17)

BS-B – Group Low Han Chen – Rex Hooi Shao Herng (21-18 17-21 21-14)

BS-B – Group Muhd Faiq – Muhd Adam Shah – (21-19 22-20)

GS-B – Group Chan Wen Tse – Lim Yi Wei (21-14 21-17)

GS-B – Group Chong Jie Yu – Tan Shen Thing (21-10 21-17)

GS-B – Group Siti Nurshuhaini – Loh Zhi Wei (21-17 21-14)

9:00am

BS-C – Group Aaron Tai – Yeow Chun Cher (21-19 17-21 21-13)

BS-C – Group Hanz Haiqal – Kang Khai Xing (21-13 24-26 21-19)

BS-C – Group Lok Hong Quan – Tamilarasukumar (21-9 21-12)

BS-D – Group Ayu Fu Sheng – Lim Wei Hou (21-9 21-12)

BS-D – Group Lee Yen Wei – Chee Hong Wei (21-6 21-12)

BS-D – Group Kong Teck Joon – Mohd Amzar Hakimi (21-15 21-8)

3:00pm

BS-A – Group Justin Hoh – Ong Zhen Yi (21-19 21-18)

BS-A – Group Muhd Fazriq – Anson Cheong (21-19 21-15)

BS-A – Group Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Chia Jeng Hon (21-13 21-16)

BS-A – Group Chua Kim Sheng – V Poopathi (21-19 21-8)

BS-A – Group Ong Ken Yon – Jimmy Wong (11-21 21-13, 21-10)

BS-B – Group Jan Jireh Lee – Ferdinan Ramno (21-18 21-15)

BS-B – Group Eogene Ewe Eon – Low Han Chen (21-10 21-15)

BS-B – Group Rex Hooi Shao Herng – Muhd Adam Shah (12-21 21-19 21-17)

BS-B – Group Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng – Muhd Faiq (21-11 15-21 21-17)

GS-B – Group Lim Yi Wei – Tan Shen Thing S(21-18 21-12)

GS-B – Group Siti Nurshuhaini – Chong Jie Yu (21-10 21-11)

GS-B – Group Loh Zhi Wei – Ong Xin Yee (23-21 21-14)

BD – Group Choi Jian Sheng+Wong Vin Sean – Kok Jia Cheng+Ooi Yi Hern – walkover

BD – Group Muhd Haikal+Wan Muhd Arif – Beh Chun Meng+Goh Boon Zhe (17-21 21-18 21-18)

4:30pm

BS-C – Group Hanz Haiqal – Tamilarasukumar (11-21 21-17 21-10)

BS-C – Group Lok Hong Quan – Kee Is Qian (21-17 21-11)

BS-D – Group Lee Yen Wei – Mohd Amzar Hakimi Sta (21-10 21-6)

