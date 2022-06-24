World Athletics has received 12 nominations for the six available seats on the World Athletics Athletes’ Commission.
All athletes accredited for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will have the right to vote in the elections, which will take place during the championships between 15-20 July in official team venues.
To be eligible for nomination, athletes must have participated in at least one of the past two editions of the World Athletics Championships, or in the most recent Olympic Games, or be a competitor at this year’s World Athletics Championships.
The 12 nominees, in alphabetical order, are:
Andrea Paola Bonilla
Nominating member federation: ECU
Lisanne de Witte
Nominating member federation: NED
Lauma Griva
Nominating member federation: LAT
Ramil Guliyev
Nominating member federation: TUR
Matthew Hughes
Nominating member federation: CAN
Ivet Lalova-Collio
Nominating member federation: BUL
Halimah Nakaayi
Nominating member federation: UGA
Airine Palsyte
Nominating member federation: LTU
Anna Ryzhykova
Nominating member federation: UKR
Lea Sprunger
Nominating member federation: SUI
Alessia Trost
Nominating member federation: ITA
Toshikazu Yamanishi
Nominating member federation: JPN
Six athletes will be elected in Oregon to fill the spots of the following outgoing Athletes’ Commission members:
Inaki Gomez (CAN)
Kim Collins (SKN)
Adam Kszczot (POL)
Thomas Rohler (GER)
Ivana Vuleta (nee Spanovic) (SRB)
Benita Willis (AUS)
The official campaign period will start on 1 July, allowing candidates to promote their own campaigns. More information about the campaign period and election process are set out in the Athletes’ Commission 2022 Elections Candidate Pack.
The importance of athletes to decision-making within World Athletics was recognised and embedded into the World Athletics structures with the governance and integrity reforms approved in December 2016.
Since 2019, the Chairperson and one other member of the Athletes’ Commission – one man and one woman – have been full voting members of the World Athletics Council. The Athletes currently holding these positions on the Council are Renaud Lavillenie (FRA, as Chair) and Dame Valerie Adams (NZL, as Deputy Chair).
“It has been an exciting, but also a challenging few years since our last Athletes’ Commission elections in Doha in 2019. For the first time in history, two Athletes’ Commission members have held voting seats on the World Athletics Council, giving more weight to the athlete’s voice at the leadership level of our sport,” says World Athletics Athletes’ Commission chair Renaud Lavillenie.
“The six athletes to be elected from this exciting group of 12 candidates will join a strong and experienced group of Commission members, and I am sure will pay a great contribution to the future of athletics, always with the athlete community’s best interests at heart.
“I wish all the candidates good luck and would like to encourage all athletes competing at the World Athletics Championships next month to use their voice and vote for those who they think will best represent them on the Athletes’ Commission.”
