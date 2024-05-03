Thai Nguyen T&T have set the early pace in the Thai Son Bac Cup 2024 where after the first matchday, they have perched themselves at the top of the standings after beating Ho Chi Minh II 2-0 at the Tan Hung Stadium.

It took Thai Nguyen T&T just four minutes to take the lead through Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy as Hoai Luong then fired in the second goal just before the break.

A three-minute blitz into the second half saw Thai Nguyen T&T scoring twice more off Lo Thi Hoai and Le Hoai Luong for the comprehensive victory.

In the meantime, at the Ba Ria Stadium, defending champions Ho Chi Minh City I carved out a 2-0 win over Son La to keep pace with the leaders.

Even though Son La played it tight at the back and held HCMC I to a scoreless draw at the end of the first half, the champions still managed to find their way through off a 70th minute header from Kim Yen.

Nine minutes to the end, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan then finished a move to make sure of the full three points for HCMC I.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Son La 0-2 Ho Chi Minh City I

Thai Nguyen T&T 4-0 Ho Chi Minh City II

Phong Phu Ha Nam 3-0 Hanoi II

Hanoi I 1-0 Than Khoang San VN

