Following the thrilling 2024 Pirelli Dutch Round, the TT Circuit Assen and WorldSBK are delighted to announce the extension of their agreement, securing the venue as a host circuit until 2031. This extension promises continued excitement for motorsport fans and ensures a Dutch Round in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship calendar for a further six years.

The 2024 event attracted 56,734 attendees over three days, showcasing the circuit’s appeal and its importance to the community and the championship. The Dutch Round remains a pivotal event, especially for home-grown talents like Michael van der Mark, Jeffrey Buis, and up-and-coming riders such as Loris Veneman, and Glenn van Straalen, the latter clinching his first WorldSSP victory this year.

The agreement builds on a strong tradition of racing at the TT Circuit Assen, known affectionately as the ‘Cathedral of Speed’. Having hosted WorldSBK since 1992, the circuit’s role is further underscored with the renewed commitment with MotoGP™, also extended until 2031. This double commitment underlines TT Circuit Assen’s prominent role in both world-class motorcycle racing championships.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:“We are proud to announce the continuation of TT Circuit Assen as a staple venue in the WorldSBK calendar through 2031. TT Circuit Assen, with its rich history and thrilling racing, remains an essential part of the WorldSBK heritage. We are excited to keep delivering outstanding racing experiences to our fans.”

Arjan Bos, Chairman of TT Circuit Assen:“WorldSBK is such an important fixture on our calendar. Because of the constant interaction with the fans, young and old, we can continue to grow our fanbase for motorsport in general. World Superbike always gets a lot of appreciation from riders and public alike. We are very proud to continue as a location for this major event.” – www.worldsbk.com

