The Brunei DS Under-19 team has arrived in Jakarta today – making them the first team to be in Indonesia for the AFF U19 Boys Championship 2022 due to start early next month.

Heading the Brunei delegation was Team Manager, Mohd Nazib Ali, assisted by Team Manager Bujang Japar, alongside head coach Faisalani Ghani.

In Jakarta, the plan is for the team to not only work on their physical capacity but also to play several friendly matches as they tune-up for Group A which includes host Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

Brunei will play in the opening game of the tournament this year against Myanmar on 2 July 2022 at the Madya Stadium.

Group B are Malaysia, Laos, Timor Leste, Cambodia and Singapore.

#AFF

#AFFU19

Photos Courtesy #FABD

Like this: Like Loading...